One person dead after stabbing in Metrotown parking garage, police say

Police tape and debris are seen at an elevator near the Metrotown parking garage. Police say they are investigating a fatal stabbing there just before noon on Sunday. (Shane Mackichan - image credit)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating a fatal stabbing at Burnaby's Metrotown mall.

Crews were called to a parking garage at the mall just after 11:40 a.m., according to a spokesperson for B.C. Emergency Health Services.

The victim was then transported to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police had closed Dow Street, south of the mall, for a few hours on Sunday afternoon while they secured the area.

They are appealing for public information as part of the investigation, and are asking anyone who was in the Metrotown area between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to contact investigators.

The public is asked to submit any information, including dashcam footage, by contacting IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or through email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.