One person dead after Saturday shooting in Pascagoula

Police in Pascagoula are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one person dead.

About 4:30 p.m., officers were called to Spruce Steet and Lanier Avenue, police said in a Facebook post.

Upon arrival, officers found one person dead and one person injured.

Nearby, another injured person was found at Regency Wood Apartments.

Officers said they are currently tracking suspects in the case and the public is asked to avoid the area.

No identities of the people involved have been released yet.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call police at 228-762-2211.