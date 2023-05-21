One person dead in Orange County plane crash

One person died in a plane crash in northern Orange County on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement.

The plane crashed near North Carolina 157 and Breeze Road in northern Orange County, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire officials found the plane engulfed in flames, Blackwood said. One person was found dead, he said.

The single-engine Beechcraft 35 crashed near Rougemont around 12:15 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Only one person was on the plane, a FAA spokesperson wrote in an email.

The plane departed from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Blackwood said. A witness indicated that the plane appeared to be having trouble just before it crashed.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

(This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is available.)

Virginia Bridges covers criminal justice in the Triangle and across North Carolina for The News & Observer. Her work is produced with financial support from the nonprofit The Just Trust. The N&O maintains full editorial control of its journalism.