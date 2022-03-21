One person dead after Midlands car crash on interstate

A person is dead after Sunday night car crash in Kershaw County.

According to SC Highway Patrolman Nick Pye, the collision happened at about 6:47 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 20, near the 88 mile marker.

One vehicle was involved in the wreck, a 1998 Toyota SUV. The driver of that SUV died. The identity of the victim had not been released by the county coroner’s office, as of early Monday morning.

The car was traveling west on I-20 when it went to the right and overturned. The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.