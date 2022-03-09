One person dead in Fort Worth after crash Tuesday night on Interstate 20 bridge

At least one person is dead after a car crashed into a bridge on westbound Interstate 20 near Hemphill Street on Tuesday night in south Fort Worth, according to MedStar.

A spokesperson for MedStar said one person was dead and another in critical condition after the crash caused the occupants of the car to become trapped inside.

Police said they did not have any other details to share as of 9 p.m.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.