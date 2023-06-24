One person is dead following wrong-way crash on I-20 in Lexington County

The driver of a 2003 BMW driving the wrong the way on Interstate 20 died following a collision early Thursday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that took place in the eastbound lanes of the highway, near the 42- mile marker, roughly five miles south of Gilbert, South Carolina.

Corporal Tyler Tidwell of the highway patrol reported that around 3:45 a.m., the BMW, which was traveling west in the eastbound lanes, struck a 2019 Ford pickup truck that was towing a trailer.

The truck, which was traveling east at the time, went off the road to the right and overturned, Tidwell said. The BMW veered off the road to the left and struck a tree. The driver of the BMW, who was the only occupant, was taken to Prisma Health Richland, where they died of their injuries.

The driver of the truck was taken to Lexington Medical Center with injuries.

A request for additional information from the Lexington County Coroner’s Office was not returned Saturday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.