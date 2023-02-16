One person is dead following a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas Wednesday night

One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers responded just after 8:20 p.m. to the 2300 block of North 11th Street, where they found a person dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, Officer Marshee London, a spokesman with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, said in a news release.

Police have no suspect information.

This was the fourth homicide this year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.

Anyone with information is urged to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Tips may qualify for a cash reward.