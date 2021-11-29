One person dead after being struck by train in Lenexa, police say

Lenexa police are investigating the death of a man hit and killed by a train Monday morning, the department said.

Officers were called to the area at 87th Lane and Woodland Road at about 8:43 a.m., responding to an incident involving a BNSF train that had hit a pedestrian on the tracks.

According to police, the male pedestrian was dead when officers arrived.

Details of how the fatality occurred were not immediately released. The victim’s name was not released and no other details were provided.