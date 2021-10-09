One person in custody after police in Kansas City, Kansas, find deceased female

A person of interest was taken into custody early Saturday at the scene of a homicide in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police responded at 3 a.m. to a suspicious activity call in the 3100 block of Minnesota Avenue, said Officer T.J. Tomasic, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

When officers arrived, they were taken to an apartment where they found a deceased female.

A person of interest was taken into custody.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.