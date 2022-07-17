One person is in custody following an hours-long armed standoff in Victoria

VICTORIA — Police in Victoria say an hours-long armed standoff ended Saturday night with the individual taken into custody.

Officers were called to a home near Mason St. and Quadra St. around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a person in crisis who had harmed themselves and was refusing medical attention.

When police arrived, they learned the person had suffered a self-inflicted neck injury and had barricaded themselves inside the home.

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) was called in, and worked to resolve the incident peacefully over the course of several hours.

Police say just after 10 p.m., the individual armed themselves and attempted to engage officers at the front door of the home.

Officers used less-lethal munitions to disarm the person and take them into custody.

The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for medical evaluation and mental health care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2022.

The Canadian Press