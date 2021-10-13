One PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider upped their stake by 33% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for PayPoint plc's (LON:PAY ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

PayPoint Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director Nicholas Wiles bought UK£95k worth of shares at a price of UK£6.36 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£6.75. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Nicholas Wiles was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does PayPoint Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests PayPoint insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about UK£1.3m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PayPoint Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that PayPoint insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that PayPoint has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

