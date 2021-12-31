One-pan vegetable-forward dishes for New Year's Day brunch

The Canadian Press

Slovakia's goaltender at the world junior hockey championship says that this year's tournament was "a joke." Simon Latkoczy criticized the event's organizers in a pair of Instagram posts on Thursday after the International Ice Hockey Federation cancelled the under-20 men's world championship after players on three teams had confirmed cases of COVID-19. "I came here and tried to do my best and this is how it is done? This goes on IIHF. They completely underestimated this tournament," said Latkocz