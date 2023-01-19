‘One of our own, always:’ Fans mourn death of Anton Walkes after Miami boat crash

Major League Soccer player Anton Walkes died Thursday after a boating accident near Miami Marine Stadium. Walkes, 25, who had been playing for the team since 2022.

“He genuinely loved life here and it was contagious, through the rest of the squad to us in the Supporters Section,” broadcaster James Pike said on Twitter. “One of our own, always.”

Here’s what to know about Walkes as fans around the world reacted to the tragedy.

From England to the MLS

▪ Walkes, who was born in England but is of Jamaican descent, first signed with Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League at 16 years old. After one appearance with Spurs, Walkes was loaned to Portsmouth of England’s League One and the MLS’ Atlanta United in 2017.

▪ He stayed with those same teams for two seasons: Portsmouth from 2018 to 2020 and Atlanta United from 2020 to 2021.

▪ Though Walkes started in all but six games with Atlanta over 2017 and 2020-2021, Walkes was left exposed for the 2021 expansion draft. Charlotte selected him, and he started 21 games in 23 appearances last season.

▪ Walkes was in South Florida at the time of his death with Charlotte FC as the team held a 12-day training camp in Fort Lauderdale to start the 2023 preseason, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Soccer world remembers Walkes

There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC. Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans. pic.twitter.com/9S7hT3fMiM — Major League Soccer (@MLS) January 19, 2023

Had the pleasure of speaking with Anton Walkes on a number of occasions.



Always kind, humble and hilariously funny.



Absolutely rocked by this tragic news. My thoughts to his friends, family and teammates pic.twitter.com/RTavCNjIJ2 — Chris Smith (@CJSmith91) January 19, 2023

Anton Walkes’ teammates, past and present, pouring out love on their IG stories. pic.twitter.com/mtWFjYLvma — Ashley Mahoney (@m_a_h_o_n_e_y) January 19, 2023

There was a reason I put @AntonWalkes' name on my first @CharlotteFC shirt, and not just because he came from @SpursOfficial's academy. He genuinely loved life here and it was contagious, through the rest of the squad to us in the Supporters Section.



One of our own, always. https://t.co/HUe2XmFJLI — James Pike (@JamesVPike) January 19, 2023

Devastated… RIP Anton Walkes… Gone too soon️ This is the time for Charlotte as a whole to stick together as a community.. Prayers to the team, his family, and everyone else involved. pic.twitter.com/YmDa3SSztv — DB’s Hot Takes (@liverpoolcltfc) January 19, 2023