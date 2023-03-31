One ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) insider upped their stake by 128% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ORIC ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Jacob Chacko bought US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$2.90 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$5.43. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does ORIC Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that ORIC Pharmaceuticals insiders own 2.9% of the company, worth about US$7.1m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The ORIC Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think ORIC Pharmaceuticals insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

