One OreCorp Limited (ASX:ORR) insider upped their stake by 7.6% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in OreCorp Limited's (ASX:ORR ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At OreCorp

Notably, that recent purchase by Timothy Rupert Goyder is the biggest insider purchase of OreCorp shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.43. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the OreCorp insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Timothy Rupert Goyder was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. OreCorp insiders own about AU$23m worth of shares. That equates to 14% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About OreCorp Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in OreCorp shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing OreCorp. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for OreCorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

