One-year-old girl dies in vehicle accident in Leeds

A one-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car on a driveway outside her home in West Yorkshire, according to reports. Police were called to an address in Beeston, Leeds, at just after 8pm on Friday night to a report that the baby had been seriously injured following a collision with a car.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the child was taken to hospital. West Yorkshire police confirmed that she had died of her injuries and said an investigation by their major collision inquiry team was under way.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police were called to an address on Coupland Road, Leeds, at about 8.10pm on Friday September 16 to a report a one-year-old child had been seriously injured in a collision with a car on a driveway.

“Emergency services attended the scene and a small female child was taken to hospital. Sadly, the child died shortly afterwards from her injuries.

“Inquiries remain ongoing today by the major collision and enquiry team and specialist officers are working to support the family at what is clearly a tragic time.”

One person claimed to have witnessed the aftermath of the incident on social media, in a post that read: “I just left a horrific scene on a block of new houses. A woman was wailing. I saw a man holding a lifeless child in his arms.”

Detectives were expected to carry out a collision investigation at the scene and take statements from any witnesses.

A file was due to be sent to the Leeds coroner and an inquest would be opened and adjourned.