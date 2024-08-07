One-off Rolls-Royce Spectre Semaphore features a Marbled Paint Spill hood





Two trends have shaped Rolls-Royce's design department in recent years: growing demand for one-off cars and younger buyers gravitating toward the brand. The one-of-a-kind Spectre Semaphore reflects both with a striking appearance that includes a Marbled Paint Spill hood.

Built at the request of a customer, the Spectre Semaphore immediately stands out with an eye-catching paint color aptly named Bespoke Semaphore Yellow. The closer you get to it, the more unique it looks. The hood features a swirl-like finish that Rolls-Royce calls Marbled Paint Spill. It's "inspired by the informal elegance of coastal California," according to the British company, and it required over 160 hours of design and production work. Painters added silver lacquer and multiple layers of clearcoat to achieve a smooth, seamless finish.

The yellow theme continues inside with a blend of Bespoke Lemon Yellow and Citrine Yellow upholstery on the seats, the door panels (which feature the same basic Starlight illumination that Rolls-Royce developed for its headliners), and the dashboard. Grace White and Slate Gray accents add a finishing touch to the look. The stalks are upholstered in yellow as well, and the digital instrument cluster gets yellow dials.

For the interior trim, Rolls-Royce started with pieces of wood and painted them in Cashmere Gray paint that it infused with silver mica flakes. The trim consequently matches the Slate Gray accents on the seats, and we're told that it sparkles when you view it in direct light.

Like the standard Spectre, the Semaphore is powered by a pair of electric motors (one per axle) linked to a 102-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. Rolls-Royce pegs the system's total output at 577 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. Driving range checks in at anywhere between 264 and 291 miles depending on the trim level and the size of the wheels selected, according to the EPA.

Rolls-Royce will present the one-off Spectre Semaphore at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering on August 16 in Monterey, California.

