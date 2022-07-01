One year into NIL era, here’s what the massive change taught us about college sports

Andrew Carter
·13 min read
Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

And Happy First Anniversary to college athletics’ NIL era. Roses, chocolates, maybe a Cameo message from your favorite college athlete all make for an appropriate celebratory gift. Exactly a year ago Friday, on July 1, 2021, the NCAA granted college athletes the right to profit off of their name, image and likeness.

And what a year it has been.

Just think of all the joy it has brought us: college athletes on Cameo, offering silly videos for money. The fun in deciphering whether some of these especially large sums we hear about from time to time — $9.5 million for a football recruit! — are grounded in reality. The epic Jimbo Fisher press conference, in which he suggested Nick Saban’s mama should’ve slapped him more as a child, given Saban’s assertion that Texas A&M had bought its entire football recruiting class.

And to think that, in the not-so-distant past, a major college football offseason storyline involved the horror of Ohio State football players receiving free tattoos. Isn’t it much better this way?

We’ve learned a lot throughout the first year of this new NIL world. And plenty of things, we’ve yet to learn. So let’s get to it: the Definitive List of Things We’ve Learned through year one of these new NIL times:

College sports as we knew them did not end

Well, how ‘bout that?

Since the beginning of time, or at least since the beginning of the NCAA, those in charge of college athletics predicted doom and destruction should the day come when athletes could make money. “It’d sully the sanctity of amateurism!” they argued. “Fans would tune out if they knew players were getting paid!” they warned. “There’d be no separating the product from the pros!” they said.

Wrong. All wrong.

For decades, the NCAA — which, remember, is nothing more than its member institutions — fought every effort for athletes to receive compensation. Even the prospect of common sense measures, like full cost of attendance and the right for schools to award athletes academic performance bonuses based on their grades, became subject to long, drawn-out legal fights.

The NCAA’s arguments were always the same, right up until the moment it realized it could argue no more. Thanks to a domino effect of states passing laws allowing athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness, the NCAA at last relented in granting NIL rights in the summer of 2021. It had no other choice.

And yet despite the organization’s arguments to the contrary, college athletics did not, in fact, implode. College football remains as popular (if not as predictable) as ever. College basketball might just benefit from the NIL era more than any other sport (more on this in a bit). And athletes, at last, can benefit financially without the fear of winding up in NCAA eligibility jail.

A year into this new reality, one of the main questions can only be: What took so long?

Things are messy, and likely will remain so

The positives of this NIL era are innumerable. Most notable, athletes can finally share the wealth of the billion-dollar enterprise that is major college sports. In the process, they can build their brands and learn a thing or two about entrepreneurship, skills they can carry into the real world.

But it’s not all great. As North Carolina football coach Mack Brown put it at the ACC’s spring meetings in May, “We went too fast — whoever ‘we’ is. And we didn’t understand the consequences before we made the initiative. And now we’re figuring out all the things that we should have thought about before (NIL) started, and we’ve got to figure out how to fix them.”

Brown was talking about a lot of things, but most of all he was talking about the reality that NIL has often become pay-for-play by another name. (More on that in a bit, as well.) That’s not the only problem, though. A year into this new world, and we’re still waiting for the NCAA to come up with a firm framework, with enforceable rules and guidance, for how it should all work.

Meanwhile, the NCAA is begging Congress to step in. Which brings us to the next point ...

NIL has (again) exposed the NCAA’s lack of leadership

The NCAA and its member institutions had years to develop and implement a workable system surrounding NIL, but instead spent those years in court fighting the tide of inevitable change. And then, left with no other choice but to accept reality, Mark Emmert and those charged with running college athletics simply threw up their hands and opened the floodgates.

Few developments throughout the history of college athletics has exposed the NCAA’s lack of vision and failure to be proactive than the beginning of the NIL era. The NCAA begged Congress for help (sensing a theme here?) and, when none arrived, Emmert and other people who get paid a lot of money to be in charge of wealthy conferences and universities pretty much said:

“Welp, we’ve got nothing.”

The grumbling surrounding NIL, in some corners of the college sports world, has been nothing if not entertaining. Athletes are making money, and it’s affecting things like recruiting and the transfer portal, and some are not happy. To which the only logical reply is that you — the “you” being those who’ve always held the power in college athletics — could’ve chosen to get in front of this and set the course. But that would’ve required leadership and a cohesive strategy.

The biggest benefactor, other than athletes: College basketball

It’d probably be too strong to suggest that men’s college basketball was on life support before NIL, but the game wasn’t exactly all that healthy, either. Not with many of the most talented players abandoning the sport after one year to pursue professional opportunities, or bypassing it altogether to play in Europe or with a developmental league.

But now, thanks to NIL opportunities, players have more of an incentive than they’ve had in a long time to stay. North Carolina’s Armando Bacot has become Exhibit A of what’s possible, what with his mom telling Sports Illustrated in a recently-published story that Bacot is making somewhere in the neighborhood of half a million dollars through various NIL ventures.

It’s great for Bacot. It’s great for UNC. It’s great for college basketball, that a player of his caliber has chosen to stick around. Roy Williams, the former UNC coach, used to lament that college basketball had become a “bus stop” on the way to somewhere else, with the best of the best in a hurry to get to the NBA draft.

Now, though, the sport could enter something of a reawakening. Sure, a lot of guys will still be motivated to enter the NBA as quickly as possible. But for those on the margins, staying in school suddenly makes a lot more sense. Would you rather be a Big Man on Campus making several hundred thousand dollars while playing in front of adoring fans, or living the anonymous grind of life in the G League or somewhere in Europe?

It’s enough to make anyone mournful of those who came before and missed the chance to maximize their earning power at the height of their exposure. Sticking with UNC, imagine what Marcus Paige could’ve commanded in an NIL world. Think about all those others who left school early in a rush to make money who might’ve made a different choice today.

It’s not just revenue sport athletes profiting

Football and basketball players, predictably, have generated the most NIL money. According to Opendorse, a company that helps college athletes navigate NIL opportunities, football players have accounted for nearly half of all of the revenue generated by NIL deals, with men’s basketball a distant second.

The gap between men’s and women’s basketball, though, is a small one — and according to Opendorse’s data, four of the top six sports in terms of generating NIL revenue are women’s sports. The others, in addition to basketball, are volleyball, softball and swimming and diving.

Those non-revenue sports might just represent this NIL era in the purest form of its intent. Not that pay-for-play disguised as NIL hasn’t crept in there, too — because it undoubtedly has, in some cases — but because, generally, the athletes in less visible sports have to work harder, or smarter, to generate their money-making opportunities.

At its best, the new NIL landscape has provided something like a graduate-course education in marketing and business. And then there’s the other side, and the reality that ...

A lot of what’s described as NIL, isn’t actually NIL

The NCAA is far from the only entity that has stumbled through the past year of this new college sports world. The media, at times, has faltered, too, and imprecise wording and reporting has often blurred the lines between NIL as it was intended and what it’s actually become, in many cases.

At times, the distinction is clear and easy enough. Take, for instance, the college football players who signed endorsement deals with Bojangles last season, or an athlete who sets up a merchandise business or signs autographs for a fee, or a number of athletes who’ve taken advantage of NIL freedom to set up accounts on Cameo, where they can make a little money by recording video messages for a price. No one would argue the legitimacy of those smaller NIL deals.

But the football recruit who’s allegedly receiving millions to commit to a certain school? Or the basketball player who’s allegedly receiving hundreds of thousands to transfer somewhere else?

Set aside some, or even most, of the numbers that are floating around, given that it’s impossible to know whether any of them are accurate. (You should be skeptical.) Even understanding that, NIL turning into the latest recruiting arms race was not exactly how any of this was supposed to work. That it’s happening, anyway, is perhaps the most predictable aspect of all of this. Who — aside from literally everyone — would have guessed that NIL deals would simply provide cover for schools to pay higher-profile athletes through arrangements with boosters or, say, the friendly local mom-and-pop business with a vested interest in State U.?

The story of Jaden Rashada, a prolific quarterback prospect, is the latest example. On3.com reported recently that Rashada received an NIL deal worth $9.5 million to commit to Miami over Florida, which later claimed it wasn’t involved in the supposed bidding war. In any case, Rashada’s deal, if the numbers are true, is believed to be the most lucrative ever for a recruit.

No one should begrudge Rashada, or anyone else, for commanding as much money as they can get. The problem, though, is that pay-for-play under the guise of NIL has created a murky subworld that is difficult, if not impossible, to regulate. The result has been something of a free-for-all, with the “Wild West” becoming the cliche of choice to describe the landscape.

Which leads us to another reality ...

Enforcement of supposed NIL rules has been nonexistent

Quick: Name the last time a state cracked down on an NIL deal that broke a law, or appeared unscrupulous. And then name the last time the NCAA opened a formal investigation into a questionable NIL deal.

While there are plenty of state laws covering NIL, and vague NCAA guidance, there’s been little to no apparent enforcement effort, neither at the state level nor through the NCAA. The lack of enforcement has undoubtedly fueled the anything-goes nature of this new world order — or, if you’re as cynical as some, it’s brought more into the light the sort of under-the-table dealings that have been a part of major college sports since, well, forever.

No one is against athletes making money these days, and those who might oppose it are usually smart enough to keep that unpopular opinion to themselves. The money-making is not the problem. The problem, as several coaches and athletic directors put at the ACC’s recent spring meetings, is confusion over rules, the lack of enforcement and the reality that none of this is going to be solved any time soon, if ever.

The NCAA in early May released a statement in which it essentially warned against pay-for-play under the guise as NIL and Jim Phillips, the ACC commissioner, tried to argue that the NCAA’s “directive was clear,” he said. While the clarity of the NCAA’s statement is debatable, Phillips argued that the NCAA wanted to investigate “egregious” cases of NIL deals that are, in reality, pay-for-play.

The problems here are many. For starters, the NCAA enforcement staff is small and ill-equipped to police hundreds of athletic departments and the limitless number of deals within those departments. Remember, we’re still waiting for some of the final enforcement decisions in the Adidas basketball corruption case that emerged in 2017.

Then, when it comes to NIL, how does one define what an “egregious” case of pay-for-play is? Phillips couldn’t articulate it at ACC spring meetings, and the NCAA enforcement staff would be hard-pressed to do the same, given there the endless variables involved in NIL deals. They often depend on the school, its location, the potential marketability of the player. Is it possible that a high-profile football recruit could actually be worth upwards of $10 million in NIL money?

Sure, it’s possible. And any competent lawyer would be able to make that argument in court.

Which raises another point: If the NCAA does go after various NIL deals, and attempt to strike them down or rule an athlete ineligible or penalize a school, what’s the likely outcome? There’s a good chance such a case would wind up in court, where the NCAA has not fared all that well in recent decades. So what’s the NCAA to do? It can try to talk tough and dangle the threat of investigations.

In reality, its options are limited. Which leads us to the final point we’ve learned, definitively, over the past year ...

There’s no going back

As Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey eloquently described it at ACC meetings, describing some of his brethren who might be beholden to the ways of yesteryear: “We got to stop complaining, like, this is the world we’re in. ... So everybody should shut up and adjust.”

Shut up and adjust. The unofficial mantra of coaches, like Brey, who understand these times.

It does, though, feel like we’re in a bit of a holding pattern. The so-called “Wild West” can’t prevail forever — or so the hope goes, lest sports writers keep using the term. Brey was joking in May when he raised the possibility of an NIL salary cap, but might that sort of idea actually have potential?

The NCAA and its members continue to hope for divine intervention from Congress — even Brey, otherwise forward-thinking, referenced that — but Congress these days (and most) has enough on its plate. College sports people, including athletes, would be well-served to get together and shape the future they want.

Does it lead to an employee-employer sort of model? It feels a bit like an inevitability. At the least, does some sort of college athlete union emerge, with the ability to collectively bargain? If there’s going to be limits surrounding NIL, or a salary-cap-like structure in place, athletes would have to have a seat at the table in deciding those potential limits.

For now, though, the free-for-all prevails. Or the Wild West, if you prefer. Giddy-up.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada and South Korea play to 0-0 draw in women's soccer friendly

    TORONTO — Canada's national women's soccer team hadn't played a match since April. With many players in the midst of a break from their respective club teams and a busy few days that included roster cuts, that may have accounted for some of the lack of offence put forth in their international friendly against South Korea. "I think at times we looked good and at times we looked clunky," Canada coach Bev Priestman said following their 0-0 draw at BMO Field on Sunday. "I think it's probably a refle

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Zach Edey has gotten the attention of Nick Nurse

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what has stood out about 19-year-old centre Zach Edey ahead of Canada's game vs. Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Lightning confident they're set up for continued success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final, two championships and a strong — though ultimately unsuccessful — bid for a third. Any way you list the accomplishments, it’s been quite a run for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who feel they are nowhere close to being done after falling short of becoming the first team in nearly 40 years to win three consecutive NHL titles. Losing to the Colorado Avalanche in six games was disappointing, however the talented core that’s enjoyed more

  • The best moments from Avalanche's Stanley Cup parade

    The Stanley Cup parade never fails to entertain.

  • Chase Elliott needs nearly 7 hours to win at Nashville

    LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott salvaged a crummy day for Hendrick Motorsports and interrupted a potential Toyota rout by winning the rain-drenched race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night. Elliott recovered from an early issue that dropped him deep into the field to take the lead with 38 laps remaining and hold off three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers for his second Cup victory of the season. It took NASCAR's most popular driver nearly seven hours and a late four-lap shootout to get to vic

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Phils' Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't yet announced a timeline for his return. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper's roster spot. Harper's thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond t

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • US women beat Colombia 2-0; World Cup qualifying next

    SANDY, Utah (AP) — Kelley O'Hara scored in the 77th minute after a lengthy lightning delay, and the U.S. women beat Colombia 2-0 on Tuesday night in their final tuneup ahead of World Cup qualifying. The United States extended its unbeaten streak to 69 games on home soil. Lightning was reported near Rio Tinto Stadium in the 75th minute, causing play to be suspended for more than 30 minutes. It was the second of two games against Colombia as both teams prepare for World Cup qualifying in July. The