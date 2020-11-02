An eight-month low: 1 new imported COVID case in Singapore, first since 25 Feb

People wearing protective face masks walk past self check-in machines, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Changi Airport in Singapore October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed an eight-month low of one new COVID-19 case as of Monday (2 November) noon, taking the country’s total to 58,020.

It is the first time one case has been reported since 25 February.

The lone case is imported, who had been placed on the stay-home notice upon arrival here, said the MOH.

This story will be updated later.

99% of total cases have recovered; none in ICU

With 11 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Sunday, 57,924 cases – or 99.8 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 46 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 21 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 28 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

