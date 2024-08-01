One of the nation’s top high school football players is moving to Charlotte. What we know

Reidsville High School junior Kendre Harrison, the No. 6 high school football recruit nationally in the class of 2026, is transferring to Providence Day School in Charlotte.

Harrison, a 6-foot-7, 245 pound tight end and basketball post player, applied in late June to Providence Day, which is in southeast Charlotte, a source close to the situation told The Charlotte Observer.

Providence Day is a private school and a member of the N.C. Independent Schools’ Athletic Association. The Chargers’ football team won a state championship last season. The school’s basketball team lost in the state final. Harrison’s arrival will strengthen both teams.

In July, MaxPreps ranked Providence Day football No. 46 in its preseason national rankings. Only one other N.C. team was ranked: 4A public school Greensboro Grimsley at No. 80.

MaxPreps named Harrison an All-American in football and basketball last season, ahead of him being named the website’s national male athlete of the year, covering all grades and all sports.

Harrison recently named his top six schools for college. He’s expected to play football but may try to also play basketball in college. His final six: Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee.

At Providence Day, Harrison will also be able to profit from his Name, Image and Likeness rights. At Reidsville, he could not. The State Board of Education voted against allowing NIL earlier this year for public school athletes.

Reidsville is about two hours north of Charlotte, and Harrison led that program to NCHSAA 2A state championships in football and basketball last season.

He caught five passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns and added a sack on defense in a 28-18 win against Clinton in December. It was Reidsville’s 23rd football state title.

In March, Harrison had 19 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks in a 78-77 win in overtime against Farmville Central in the basketball state title game.

In football, Harrison played tight end and defensive end.

On offense, he caught 62 passes for 940 yards and 16 touchdowns. He had 76 tackles and nine sacks on defense. In basketball, he averaged 19 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks.

In football, 247 Sports ranks Harrison as the No. 6 overall prospect among rising juniors nationally and No. 1 nationally as a tight end. It ranks Harrison No. 31 overall in basketball, where he has offers from Florida State, North Carolina, N.C. State and Texas A&M.