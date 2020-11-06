One nation, exhausted

The presidential showdown ain't over yet. But by all means, move at a glacial pace.

I said it before and I'll say it again: The showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden sure isn't over.

It's been nearly two days since Election Day came to a close. Let's see where we are.

Who is winning?

Biden appears poised to win but (*audience says together in unison*) it isn't over yet. Biden is still just six electoral votes away from reaching 270 in the presidential race after he was named the winner in Wisconsin and Michigan.

👉 Biden has secured 264 electoral votes so far; Trump has 214. 👈

As voters nationwide continue to wait for the final results of the presidential election, all eyes are Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina. Here's where those states stand:

In Nevada , 76% of estimated votes have been counted. Biden leads at 49.4%. Trump has 48.5% as of 12:39 p.m. ET.

, 76% of estimated votes have been counted. Biden leads at 49.4%. Trump has 48.5% as of 12:39 p.m. ET. In Georgia , 99% of estimated votes have been counted. Trump has 49.5% of the votes, with Biden at 49.3% as of 6:06 p.m. ET.

, 99% of estimated votes have been counted. Trump has 49.5% of the votes, with Biden at 49.3% as of 6:06 p.m. ET. In Pennsylvania , 89% of estimated votes have been counted. Trump leads at 50%, while Biden has 48.8% as of 6:18 p.m. ET.

, 89% of estimated votes have been counted. Trump leads at 50%, while Biden has 48.8% as of 6:18 p.m. ET. In North Carolina, 94% of estimated votes have been counted. Trump has 50.1% while Biden has 48.7% percent as of 2:02 p.m. ET.

As we anxiously await the results from these key states, people on social media haven't been shy about sharing hilarious thoughts about how long it's taking to count votes.

Trump’s not going down without a fight

Trump's reelection campaign has launched a multistate legal battle in its efforts to secure a second White House term over Biden. "All of the recent Biden claimed states will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud," Trump tweeted Thursday, claiming "plenty of proof." Here’s a look at the brewing legal battles:

In Michigan , a Trump campaign lawsuit alleges it's not received adequate access to ballot-counting areas.

, a Trump campaign lawsuit alleges it's not received adequate access to ballot-counting areas. In Pennsylvania , Trump’s attorneys claim an observer in Philadelphia wasn't allowed close enough to ballot processing.

, Trump’s attorneys claim an observer in Philadelphia wasn't allowed close enough to ballot processing. In Georgia , it's alleged that absentee ballots received after the deadline were not stored to prevent counting.

, it's alleged that absentee ballots received after the deadline were not stored to prevent counting. And in Nevada, a lawsuit claims as many as 10,000 people cast a ballot despite residing elsewhere.

You asked, we answered

Our brilliant Washington Correspondent Nicholas Wu (somehow) found the time during a CRAZY INSANE WEEK to answer a few burning questions from our election text group. Nick, I truly don't deserve you. Here's what you all had to ask:

Question: If things get tied up in court, does Trump stay in office until the lawsuits are resolved? - Laura from Washington, N.J.

Nicholas Wu: Let’s say the Electoral College ends up in the courts and is still unresolved by January, then the presidential line of succession would pass the presidency to the speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. If no candidate gets a majority in the Electoral College, the House picks the president.

Q: Why is it that AP electoral votes are not shared with the TV networks...the only station that showing the same as AP is Fox. – Linda F. from Shreveport, Louisiana