Republican and Democratic voters unite on this: The election results wait is excruciating

For Leon Love, election day was marked by a feeling he'd never had before — the earnest civic pride that comes with casting a ballot. The 51-year-old Milwaukee long-haul driver voted for the very first time, driven by an urge to cast President Trump out of office.

The elation didn't last long. A few hours later, Love wondered whether his vote would mean anything at all.

More than 1,700 miles away, in a working-class Houston suburb, Tom Donohoe had spent most of Tuesday evening comforted by Trump's strong performance in Florida. By the next day, the 77-year-old Air Force veteran was fuming as he sat in his recliner, convinced the vote had been marred by fraud.

The seesawing isn't unique to Love or Donohoe.

America is in a mood. Or, more accurately, many moods — constantly shifting as one candidate claimed momentum and then the other. From the moments the polls closed Tuesday night through the photo-finish counts on Wednesday, this deeply divided country found itself united in political whiplash.

Such was the case for five Americans, spread across the country, differing in age and race and political persuasion, but all enduring the same ride on the postelection emotional rollercoaster.

Tuesday, 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

As early results trickled in, Darrell Hester settled onto his couch in his Norcross, Ga., apartment with a bowl of curry soup and garlic bread and switched on MSNBC.

The 25-year-old sales specialist didn’t expect to get a definitive result that night. He had vivid memories of staying up until 4 a.m. at age 13, in 2008, in the hope of finding out whether Barack Obama would become the nation's first Black president.

This time, the predictable results ticked by: Alabama and Mississippi went to Trump, New York and California to Biden.

Carol Miralia, 72, didn't want to worry herself with the drip-drip-drip of the state results. The retired mental health counselor was cautiously optimistic after volunteering with local Democrats to drive voters to the polls in Youngstown, Ohio. So she didn't turn on the election coverage right away. There was an energy out there — she could feel it — and she figured she'd tune in after a couple of hours, once the map was more filled in, to see whether her suspicions were right.

"I felt excited about it; I felt happy that he got my state," said Eumelia Rodriguez of Trump winning Florida. (Arit John/Los Angeles Times)

In Miami, Eumelia Rodriguez was watching, and she liked what she saw. Her home was brimming with Trump supporters: her husband, four kids, her sister and two of her nieces. The 47-year-old dental hygienist, who immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba in 1985, expected the president to win Florida and was thrilled when he did: “I felt excited about it; I felt happy that he got my state.”

She said the president’s victory there seemed to be a precursor to more success on Tuesday, despite what she saw as efforts to rig the election against him.

“He was winning big, that’s why they stopped the counting," Rodriguez said. "It was a big night for him.”

Donohoe, a retired industrial electrician, shared Rodriguez's good cheer. But then Fox called Arizona for Joe Biden, leaving the Texas voter stunned. He started scanning social media for explanations. He toggled between Facebook on his cellphone, and ABC and One America News networks on his big-screen TV, looking for signs of voting shenanigans.

Around the same time, in Milwaukee, Love was watching as the TV news colored in more states red for Trump.

“I thought everybody was tired of this guy. And now there is all this red,” said the father of three and grandfather of nine. “I was shocked he made the run he did.”

Leon Love of Milwaukee voted for the first time on Tuesday, hoping President Trump would lose. (James Rainey / Los Angeles Times)

Story continues