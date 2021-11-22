One Nation accused of ‘silencing’ Australian charities by siding with government on crackdown

Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

One Nation has been accused of helping the Coalition to “silence” Australian charities after it pledged support for a planned crackdown on the sector.

The government has ignored the recommendations of a Liberal-led committee that found broad new powers for the regulator would threaten free speech and should be scrapped.

The powers would allow the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission to investigate and deregister charities and not-for-profits for engaging in or promoting a range of minor offences.

The sector has warned that the changes would threaten entire organisations with deregistration on the mere suspicion of a minor offence – trespass or harassment, for example – and would restrict their ability to engage in protests.

News Corp Australia reported on Monday that One Nation, previously undecided on the changes, had struck a deal with the government on the proviso that it better shield churches from the changes.

But the opposition says the changes don’t do anything to address the concerns raised by either the sector or the Senate standing committee for the scrutiny of delegated legislation.

The new legislation proposed by the Coalition appears to have changed slightly the range of offences a charity can be investigated for, removing a reference to offences that cause personal injury or other impairment to a person’s health. That part of the legislation now refers only to offences that cause “physical harm to an individual”.

“The changes Senator [Pauline] Hanson says ‘protect churches’ don’t address any of the concerns raised by the sector and the Liberal-led scrutiny committee,” Labor’s spokesperson for charities, Andrew Leigh, said. “Fears over the breadth of the powers this bill would give the charity commissioner and the limits it places on political communication remain.

“Churches and charities that stand up for their beliefs and their communities against the authorities will have a harder time thanks to Scott Morrison and One Nation. Senator Hanson cannot say she supports free speech when she is helping the Liberals silence our hard-working charities.”

The sector, including churches, is outraged by the changes. An alliance of more than 100 organisations have formed the group Hands Off Our Charities to oppose the new powers, and on Sunday released a report showing they would cost charity and advocacy groups more than $150m in additional administration costs.

The group’s spokesperson, Ray Yoshida, described the approach as heavy-handed. He said the changes would take funds away from where they were most needed and threaten free speech.

“With this additional regulation the Morrison government is putting vulnerable people at risk,” Yoshida said.

Barnardos Australia chief executive Deirdre Cheers said it would be a “tragedy” if the organisation had to turn away even a single child to meet the costs of the legislation.

“We are sure the Morrison government has the best of intentions; however, their misguided legislation is placing vulnerable children in danger of being ignored, left homeless, abused, or sadly lost,” Cheers said.

Senator Rex Patrick has moved a disallowance motion to scrap the proposal. It is expected to be voted on later this month.