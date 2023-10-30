One Musicfest 2023 Fashion Moments: Megan Thee Stallion, Janet Jackson, Lil’ Kim and More

Cutout fashions and bold looks dominated One Musicfest in Atlanta this weekend, which hosted Janet Jackson and Kendrick Lamar as headliners.

Other performers included Lil’ Kim, Megan Thee Stallion and Coco Jones.

Ahead, WWD recaps the best fashions at One Musicfest.

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson performs at One Musicfest on Oct. 28 in Atlanta.

Jackson took the stage in a futuristic matte black ensemble consisting of a square neck zip-up top and baggy trousers. The songstress also added on a pair of lace-up combat boots.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion performs at One Musicfest on Oct. 28 in Atlanta.

Megan Thee Stallion flaunted a faux fur coat belted with a brown corset, which she paired with matching platform calf boots. The rapper later removed her outerwear to reveal a pleather long-sleeve crop top and high-cut shorts.

Lil’ Kim

Lil’ Kim performs at One Musicfest on Oct. 28 in Atlanta.

Lil’ Kim’s all-black ensemble included a corseted bodysuit, a demi bra and lace-up leggings with sheer panels. She added on a cropped leather jacket featuring moto-inspired details like buckle closures and zippers, completing her look with oversize aviators, a diamond-encrusted chain and Fendi combat boots.

Coco Jones

Coco Jones performs at One Musicfest on Oct. 28 in Atlanta.

Jones opted for a light pink I Am Gia set customized with gradient stones. She paired a plunging bra top with straight-leg pants featuring tiered hip cutouts.

Tems

Tems performs at One Musicfest on Oct. 29 in Atlanta.

Tems sported a high-neck sheer gown with built-in fingerless gloves. The up-and-coming Afrobeats artist layered her frock over lacey lingerie, accessorizing with statement chandelier earrings and diamond rings.

