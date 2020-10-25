One mother's story: What it's like to have a child who's a 'runner'

Chris MacPhail of Canoe Cove, P.E.I., never goes out with her daughter unless she is wearing sneakers — that's in case she needs to quickly run after her.

MacPhail's daughter is 16. She has Down syndrome and ADHD. And one of her consistent behaviours since she was a young child has been running away. (CBC News has agreed not to name her, for safety reasons.)

"As soon as she was able to run, that was it," MacPhail said.

She once escaped from daycare when she was little; staff found her outside trying to chat with an elderly woman, MacPhail recounts. "No doubt she was trying to snag a ride!"

Later, when the daycare moved, MacPhail said staff invited her daughter inside first and followed her around, so that they could see where they needed to secure potential escape routes.

"There's never a point where she doesn't have somebody with her, because they know she tends to take off," MacPhail said.

"There's little tells that she has — she'll look sideways to see where you're at before she takes off, just to see if she can get far."

The challenge and some resources

Running behaviour like this — also called wandering, bolting or eloping — is not uncommon in those diagnosed with Down syndrome, intellectual disability and ADHD, and is common in as many as half of those with autism spectrum disorders, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Katie McNally, the co-director of the P.E.I. Down Syndrome Society, says her daughter is a flight risk too. So is the child of Tammy Ferguson, of Project Lifesaver P.E.I.

P.E.I. children with disabilities are assessed by the province and a budget is assigned for special supplies they need. MacPhail uses that money for an after-school program her daughter enjoys. Other families, like McNally's, spend the money on respite care workers who will come to their homes.

There are other resources too. Project Lifesaver bracelets are equipped with a GPS that can track missing children if needed. MacPhail and McNally have each procured one for their daughters. They are among 31 clients on P.E.I., mostly children with autism who wander.

They tend to bolt from a safe place to get something they want — or visit a favourite place. They may also leave a safe place if they are feeling overwhelmed by noise or other disruption, says Ferguson.

The P.E.I. Down Syndrome Society has an average of three gatherings a year. It has organized a private Facebook group MacPhail is part of where they share experiences and knowledge, and has put together information and welcome baskets for new parents of Down syndrome babies.

Constant vigilance needed

Intellectually, MacPhail's daughter is about five years old and is considered non-verbal, although her mother noted: "I can understand her, and those who work with her can understand some."

At home, MacPhail said she is in a constant state of vigilance when her daughter is with her.

"That's always on the forefront of my mind — if she's too quiet, 'OK, where is she and what is she doing?'"

There are three locks on the exterior doors — MacPhail adds a new one every time her daughter figures out how to open the last one.

