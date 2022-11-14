‘One of the most magnificent’ ranches in Texas lists for $16.75 million. Check it out

Nestled along the Brazos River is an iconic horse ranch with more than 1,000 acres of surrounding property for sale.

Listed at $16.75 million, a Texas real estate agent described it as “one of the most magnificent Texas ranches to come on the market.”

The Waco Bend Ranch is known for its horses, particularly as the cutting horse breeding operation headquarters for Corliss and Louis Baldwin.

“Although known for its history-making horses, the equine component of the ranch is a small part of its assets,” listing agent Allen Crumley said in a news release. “It is a stunning property and the recreational aspects of the ranch are remarkable. I believe this property will be highly sought-after and rightfully so.”

Aerial view of a ranch for sale near Graham, Texas.

The ranch includes over 6 miles of land along the Waco Bend of the river — the last bend before the Brazos meets with Rock Creek at the end of Possum Kingdom Lake.

With it comes a five-bedroom, custom log lodge home “in a very private location with a commanding view of the Wild Bend of the Brazos,” according to the listing. Four of the rooms can be used as master suites or as bunk rooms.

Waco Bend Ranch is located on the Waco Bend of the Brazos River, the last bend before it meets with Rock Creek at the end of Possum Kingdom Lake.

“Wild game is abundant and the ranch is an oasis for all manner of wildlife and game animals,” the listing agent said. “There has been practically no hunting pressure on the Whitetail Deer and Rio Grande Turkey that call the ranch home.”

Wild pigs have been “actively managed and ... kept at bay,” and the property includes trails established across the ranch and along the river.

This is the first time Waco Bend Ranch has been listed for sale to the public.

The ranch’s main entrance is about 100 miles from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and about 15 miles southeast of Graham.

