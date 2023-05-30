‘One of the most listened to rock bands in the world’ is coming, Boise. With friends

Just when you thought the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater couldn’t possibly cram another concert onto its busy summer schedule — nope.

It added one in early fall instead.

Hard rock bands Chevelle and Three Days Grace have been booked to co-headline the outdoor Nampa venue on Tuesday, Sept. 26, with special guest Loathe. Tickets become available to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Friday through fordidahocenter.com. They start at $45 plus fees. Presales began Tuesday.

Despite neither being a household name, Chevelle and Three Days Grace have sold millions and millions of records.

Rocking since 2003, Three Days Grace “has staked a spot amongst the hard rock vanguard,” according to the tour’s media release, “breaking records, toppling charts, moving millions of units worldwide.” After the release of the Canadian quartet’s 2015 album, “Human,” Three Days Grace “consistently averaged a staggering 3.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify — remaining one of the most listened to rock bands in the world.” Hits includes “Chalk Outline,” “The High Road” and “Misery Loves My Company.” And what teenager doesn’t love screaming along to “I Hate Everything About You”?

Led by brothers Pete and Sam Loeffler, Chevelle has been cranking out heavy, melodic music since the 1990s. The band is an “understated musical powerhouse who have continually delivered rock anthems for the past 29 years,” according to the media release. The Chicago-area act pumped out modern rock radio hits such as “The Red,” “Send the Pain Below” and “Vitamin R (Leading Us Along).”

Boise hard rock and heavy metal fans have two other opportunities to headbang at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater this summer: X-Fest with Falling in Reverse, Ice Nine Kills and more on July 26, and Godsmack and Staind on Aug. 18.