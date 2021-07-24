One more terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Bandipora

Representative Image

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): Following the joint operation launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, one more unidentified terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter in the Sumblar area of Bandipora district on Saturday.

Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet informed, "One more unidentified #terrorist got killed in Aragam-Sumlar (total 03). The search operation is in progress. Further details shall follow."

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Shokbaba forest in which two unidentified terrorists were killed earlier.

Both Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Defence officials refuted reports of three jawans being injured in operation and said that only one jawan has been injured.

According to a statement issued by PRO Defence, the injured jawan has been evacuated. Today morning, a joint operation was launched based on specific inputs of JKP and contact established. The operation is underway. Some media have reported that three jawans have been injured. The fact is that only one jawan has been injured and has been evacuated," a statement issued by PRO Defence said. (ANI)