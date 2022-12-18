One more day of chilly weather before temperatures climb

Catherine Wylie, Ben Mitchell, and Lucinda Cameron, PA
·3 min read

The UK must endure one more day of bitterly cold weather before temperatures soar to as high as 14C on Monday.

Freezing rain and snow will batter parts of the country on Sunday leading to ice build up of 2-3mm on untreated surfaces, likely causing treacherous travel conditions and road closures.

But within 24 hours, temperatures are expected to jump by 15 degrees and the cold snap will be replaced with warmer weather due to milder air coming in from the Atlantic.

Daytime maximum temperatures across the UK on Monday will range from 11C to 14C – in stark contrast to the chilly temperatures recorded over the last week.

On Tuesday, the mercury plunged to minus 17.3C in Braemar in Scotland – the coldest temperature since February 11 2021.

On more recent nights, other places around the country have recorded lows of minus 10C to minus 15C.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said both daytime and night-time temperatures are expected to increase over the next couple of days.

He told the PA news agency: “At the moment daytime temperatures are low single figures, and in places are staying below freezing under snow cover, so some areas are just a little bit below zero.

Weather warnings Sunday December 18
(PA Graphics)

“But daytime temperatures by Monday, we’re looking at across the UK highs of 11C to 14C, so around about 15 degrees certainly higher than they’ve been.”

Mr Petagna said people can expect a leap of “15 degrees or more” as some snow-covered spots could see an increase of more than 15 degrees.

On Saturday, temperatures in Aberdeen were expected to hit a high of 2C, rising sharply to 12C or 13C on Monday.

In London, temperatures on Saturday were expected to hit a high of 5C, while on Monday they could hit 14C.

Winter weather Dec 17th 2022
Cold water swimmers walk on a snow-covered beach at Cullercoats Bay on the North East coast (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mr Petagna said cold wind has been coming down from the north in the last week or 10 days, but this week winds are going to start coming in from the west or south west.

“So it’s bringing milder air off the Atlantic, rather than coming down from the Arctic,” he said.

Mr Petagna said it is not unheard of to get temperatures in the low teens at this time of year, but said the contrast of going from very cold to very mild in a day or two is quite unusual.

The Met Office has issued a number of yellow warnings for snow, ice and rain around Britain on Sunday, as well as an amber warning for ice which covers north-east and north-west England, East Midlands, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber from 9am to 8pm.

Winter weather Dec 17th 2022
People look at icicle formations at a frozen waterfall in the Brecon Beacons National Park (Ben Birchall/PA)

A level three cold weather alert was issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for all of England until midnight on Sunday, which it warns could “increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services”.

Peter Jenkins, director of campaigns at Water UK, advised that the rise in temperature could cause burst pipes.

He said: “The recent freezing weather has been very disruptive to many people.

“The last thing we want is for people to experience further disruption as temperatures rise this weekend, putting many homes at risk of burst pipes due to freeze-thaw.

“That’s why we’re urging everyone to check their water pipes are well insulated now and to follow our simple tips to protect homes against weather conditions.”

Latest Stories

  • SC lawyer who filmed participation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot gets jail, probation

    Suspended Charleston-area attorney David Johnston was fired from the George Sink law firm after his arrest.

  • Doug Jensen, Capitol rioter among first in building, sentenced to 60 months in prison

    An Iowa construction worker, Doug Jensen, is easily spotted in pictures from Jan. 6 thanks to the "Q" tee shirt he wore that day, an homage to QAnon.

  • UK weather: 'Danger to life' warning as forecasters predict rare freezing rain and snow

    New severe weather warnings have been issued for large parts of the UK as forecasters said freezing rain and snow could pose a danger to life. Icy conditions have already caused disruption across the country this weekend, with football matches called off and horse racing events cancelled. Yellow warnings for ice were in place on Saturday for northern England, northern Scotland and much of Wales.

  • ‘It’s already Messi’s World Cup’: How the world reacted to Argentina’s thumping victory over Croatia

    The streets of Buenos Aires turned into a party on Tuesday night as a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina thumped Croatia to earn this football-mad South American country a spot in the World Cup final.

  • The Jan. 6 rioter who led a mob that chased a Capitol police officer said he wants to go back to being a 'family man'

    The rioter ran after a Capitol cop up the building's steps as senators huddled in a room nearby. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • B.C. soccer fans await Morocco's historic semifinal match against France at FIFA World Cup

    Like many of his fellow Moroccan Canadians, Khalid Arriani of Kelowna, B.C., is proud the national soccer team from his country of origin has finally made it to a FIFA World Cup semifinal. The team is facing off against France later today for a chance to play against Argentina for the championship. "That's amazing [for Morocco being] the first African and Arab team to reach the semifinals — it's quite an achievement," Arriani said. The North African nation has played in five World Cups but never

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Raptors learning you cannot win and develop simultaneously in the NBA

    It’s clear the two-timeline approach doesn’t work in the NBA. When will the Raptors accept that?

  • Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Titans' injury woes worsen with 7 declared out vs. Chargers

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's injury issues continue to worsen with Titans being declared out, including a trio of defensive starters, for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks did not practice all week and will miss his second straight game because of the concussion sustained Dec. 4 at Philadelphia. Burks suffered the injury on a touchdown catch when Eagles defender Marcus Epps hit him in the face mask. Defensively, the Titans (7-6) will be short-ha

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Steelers QB Rudolph eyeing one last shot in Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph has spent four-plus seasons being whatever the Pittsburgh Steelers have asked him to be. Never raising a fuss. Never saying the wrong thing. Third-string quarterback. Backup to Ben Roethlisberger. Spot starter. Benched in favor of an undrafted free agent. Agreeing to a one-year extension in hopes of being Roethlisberger's successor only to have the Steelers spend last spring signing one quarterback and drafting another. The years change. Rudolph's role too. His at

  • Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11

  • Canada's Elizabeth Hosking wins silver in snowboard halfpipe at FIS World Cup

    Longueil Que., native Elizabeth Hosking won her first FIS snowboard World Cup medal in Copper Mountain, Colo., on Friday. The 21-year-old tallied a top score of 88.75 in her first run — good enough for silver in the halfpipe event. Spain's Queralt Castellet won gold with a leading score of 89.75, while Ono Mitsuki of Japan took the bronze with an 85.00. WATCH | Elizabeth Hosking's silver medal winning run: No Canadians competed on the men's side, but Australia's James Scotty claimed top spot on

  • Boucher: 'My biggest pet peeve is players not wearing deodorant'

    On the latest episode of 'Hustle Play', Chris Boucher reveals his biggest pet peeves, on and off the court, including the challenge of guarding an opponent who's not wearing deodorant.