One more year: Cris Cyborg hints 20th could be end, hopes for motherhood soon after

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Cris Cyborg is as dominant as ever, but it doesn't sound like she plans on faltering before retirement.

A 19-year pro, Cyborg (27-2) hinted after her PFL: Battle of the Giants win Saturday that she might not have too many fights left before she hangs up the gloves.

"It took a long time to fight," Cyborg told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. "My last time, I fought one year ago. I wanted to fight more times, for me to defend my title, because I want to complete 20 years in my career. This year is 19 and I want to go to my next chapter of my life and have a kid. Next plan, I'd like to defend my title as soon as possible."

Through her five-round unanimous decision victory over Larissa Pacheco, Cyborg earned a PFL Super Fights title. She adds the gold belt to a trophy cabinet that includes UFC, Bellator, Strikeforce, and Invicta gold – an unprecedented level of multi-promotional success.

When you have that many historic moments inside the cage, Cyborg admits it's difficult to choose which one means most.

"Every one is really hard for me," Cyborg said. "But this one was nice because I'm 39 years old – 39 and fighting for the title. For me, it means a lot. I think this is special for me to be PFL champion with a PFL belt."

