One month after Uvalde massacre, Biden to sign most significant gun reform bill in nearly 30 years

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden prepared Saturday to sign a bipartisan gun bill designed to keep weapons away from dangerous people, one month after a horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The new law enhances background checks on young gun buyers between 18 and 21 years of age. It encourages states to develop more and better "red flag" laws that would deny guns to people who are deemed to be dangerous.

It also adds dating partners to the list of domestic abusers who are prohibited from buying firearms, eliminating the so-called "boyfriend loophole."

"This bipartisan legislation will reduce gun violence and save lives," the White House said in a statement.

The bill signing comes a little more than a month after the killings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the latest in a string of mass shootings in recent decades.

The new law lacks more far-reaching items sought by Biden and congressional Democrats, including an assault weapons ban. Republicans balked at those proposals, calling them encroachment on the Second Amendment.

A smaller group of Republicans did agree to this scaled-down gun bill, enough to get it through the Senate while avoiding a filibuster.

Gun rights groups still protested the final product. The National Rifle Association said "these measures were hastily jammed through with ambiguous language and overbroad definitions to appease gun control supporters in Congress."

Some Democrats said they wished the law would go farther but supported it as better than nothing. They also vowed to continue pushing for more restrictions on guns in the future.

"This bill does not do everything we need to end gun violence," said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., "but doing nothing was the most extreme option on the table."

