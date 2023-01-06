One Month Until the INNOCOS Summit - Convergence of Beauty Retail, Technology, eCommerce and Experience (Califonia, United States - February 6-7, 2023)
Digital disruption and a change in consumer expectations are driving a profound transformation in beauty retail. A new generation of retailers are delivering a winning combination of outstanding service and ground-breaking use of technology to deliver the memorable shopping experiences that consumers crave. The INNOCOS Summit facilitates discussion across the ecosystem including how to innovate, embrace digital and build an agile organisation, enabling you to thrive in this environment.
What To Expect?
Spectacular keynotes: Our keynotes are top leaders and experts in beauty, technology and e-commerce.
Beauty technology startup pitch: Discover the latest technology startups that hugely benefit beauty retailers! Note that solutions may be applicable to other industries but also need to be relevant to beauty, health and wellness. Startups must already have proof of concept.
Lifelong Business Friendships: Meet and form meaningful long-term business relationships with an international audience consisting of innovators, founders, beauty industry experts, brands & retailers and beauty tech startups who shape the future of beauty.
Unique venue: This is not a boring trade show, but a luxury venue with amazing wellness facilities. The 5-star venue will be announced shortly.
Unforgettable experiences: More than half of the conference time is dedicated to networking activities and experiences. This is an opportunity to connect on a deeper level and discover new health, beauty and wellness-inspired trends & find suppliers that can help co-create new product lines.
Upgraded side-events: Pricing Workshop, Beach Party, 5 senses of San Diego, Beauty Biohacks Workshops. Offsite. Our side events are simply legendary.
Speakers
Kelly Kovack, Founder, BeautyMatter
Agustina Sartori, Sr Director Innovation & Innovation Fund, Ulta Beauty
Chris Hobson, President & CEO, Rare Beauty Brands
Oliver Garfield, CEO, Cos Bar
John Cafarelli, COO, BeautyMatter
Jolie Nubani, Sr.Business Development Manager, Beauty, Amazon
Neha Singh, Founder & CEO, Obsess
Steven Schwartz, Evolutionary Performance Expert, Bioharmonic Technologies
Anthony Saniger, Founder, Standard Dose
Tera Peterson (Founder) NuFace
Jessica Hanson (CEO) NuFace
Katie Welch, CMO, Rare Beauty
Richard Kestenbaum, Partner, Triangle Capitals
Chaz Giles, Founder, Revea
Dr. Barbara Geusens, Founder, Nomige
Jay Hack, Founder, MIRA Beauty
Joy Chen, Pure Culture Beauty
Marisol Simard, Business Growth Strategist & Advisor
April Uchitel, Co-Founder, THE BOARD
Jeannie Jarnot, Founder and CEO, Beauty Heroes
Shannon Goldberg, Chief Zero Waste Officer, Izzy
Claire Chang, Founding Partner, igniteXL Ventures
Janvi Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, Hue
Albert Saniger, Founder and CEO, Nate
Jonathan Grubin, Founder and CEO, SoPost
