One Month Until the INNOCOS Summit - Convergence of Beauty Retail, Technology, eCommerce and Experience (Califonia, United States - February 6-7, 2023)

Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "INNOCOS Summit - Convergence of Beauty Retail, Technology, eCommerce and Experience" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Digital disruption and a change in consumer expectations are driving a profound transformation in beauty retail. A new generation of retailers are delivering a winning combination of outstanding service and ground-breaking use of technology to deliver the memorable shopping experiences that consumers crave. The INNOCOS Summit facilitates discussion across the ecosystem including how to innovate, embrace digital and build an agile organisation, enabling you to thrive in this environment.

What To Expect?

Spectacular keynotes: Our keynotes are top leaders and experts in beauty, technology and e-commerce.

Beauty technology startup pitch: Discover the latest technology startups that hugely benefit beauty retailers! Note that solutions may be applicable to other industries but also need to be relevant to beauty, health and wellness. Startups must already have proof of concept.

Lifelong Business Friendships : Meet and form meaningful long-term business relationships with an international audience consisting of innovators, founders, beauty industry experts, brands & retailers and beauty tech startups who shape the future of beauty.

Unique venue: This is not a boring trade show, but a luxury venue with amazing wellness facilities. The 5-star venue will be announced shortly.

Unforgettable experiences: More than half of the conference time is dedicated to networking activities and experiences. This is an opportunity to connect on a deeper level and discover new health, beauty and wellness-inspired trends & find suppliers that can help co-create new product lines.

Upgraded side-events: Pricing Workshop, Beach Party, 5 senses of San Diego, Beauty Biohacks Workshops. Offsite. Our side events are simply legendary.

Speakers





Kelly Kovack, Founder, BeautyMatter

Agustina Sartori, Sr Director Innovation & Innovation Fund, Ulta Beauty

Chris Hobson, President & CEO, Rare Beauty Brands

Oliver Garfield, CEO, Cos Bar

John Cafarelli, COO, BeautyMatter

Jolie Nubani, Sr.Business Development Manager, Beauty, Amazon

Neha Singh , Founder & CEO, Obsess

Steven Schwartz, Evolutionary Performance Expert, Bioharmonic Technologies

Anthony Saniger, Founder, Standard Dose

Tera Peterson (Founder) NuFace

Jessica Hanson (CEO) NuFace

Katie Welch, CMO, Rare Beauty

Richard Kestenbaum, Partner, Triangle Capitals

Chaz Giles , Founder, Revea

Dr. Barbara Geusens, Founder, Nomige

Jay Hack, Founder, MIRA Beauty

Joy Chen, Pure Culture Beauty

Marisol Simard , Business Growth Strategist & Advisor

April Uchitel , Co-Founder, THE BOARD

Jeannie Jarnot, Founder and CEO, Beauty Heroes

Shannon Goldberg , Chief Zero Waste Officer, Izzy

Claire Chang, Founding Partner, igniteXL Ventures

Janvi Shah , Co-Founder & CEO, Hue

Albert Saniger, Founder and CEO, Nate

Jonathan Grubin, Founder and CEO, SoPost

Story continues

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p2wk1k

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



