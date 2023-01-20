One Month to Register for 3-day Drafting Commercial Contracts Training Course (February 20-22, 2023)
Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3-day Drafting Commercial Contracts Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Negotiate and draft clear and concise commercial agreements that meet the challenges of today's commercial environment.
Part One: Drafting, Structure, Interpretation and Formation of Contracts focuses on developing a robust structure and formation to your contracts and expanding your drafting skills to deliver concise and watertight agreements. It will also explain the fundamentals of how contracts are interpreted.
Part Two: Precise and Careful Drafting looks in more detail at the more complex clauses and how they can be drafted and applied to leverage commercial value and manage legal risk.
Practical interactive learning style
This workshop-style programme has been designed to offer a practical solution to your drafting challenges. Throughout the programme the expert presenter will use a balanced mix of theory, group exercises, discussion, sample clauses and case studies to provide you with a comprehensive portfolio of practical tips and techniques to draft contracts which meet your commercial objectives as well as ensuring that there are no 'surprises' further on.
Key Topics Covered:
Contract interpretation
Systems of law
Civil law vs common law approaches to drafting
Precedent (and some Latin)
Interpretation and construction
Clarity and ambiguity: Arnold v Britton, Wood v Capita Insurance
Ambiguity: Investors Compensation Scheme v West Bromwich
Classical contract interpretation (six canons)
Modern contract interpretation (ten principles)
The effect of Brexit on contract drafting and interpretation
Admissible background
Private dictionary principles
How do you form a contract? (Part 1)
Ingredients to form a contract
Classical
Offer
Acceptance
Consideration
Battle of the forms
Other elements in formation
Sui generis formation
How do you form a contract? (Part 2)
Distinctions between negotiations and contracts
Have you accidentally formed a contract while negotiating?
The six steps of Pagnan Freres
'Subject to contract'
'Without prejudice'
RTS Flexible Systems Ltd v Molkerei Alois Muller
Commercial contract format and structure
Splitting form from content
Form
Law and custom
Tone and format
Deed or under hand?
Drafting techniques
Mapping: free drafting (when you have no precedent)
Mapping: tied drafting (when you have a starting point)
Structures of typical commercial contracts
Ancillary documentation and contracts
Drafting for certainty
Pre-contract documentation and discussions
Tendering
Prevention is better than cure
Negotiations
TLAs
NDAs
Content of TLAs
Agreements to agree
Variations
Terms: implied, express and standard (Part 1)
Implied terms
Three types
The 2015 revision
Plus 1
Terms: implied, express and standard (Part 2)
Express terms
Time is of the essence
Best endeavours clauses
Reasonable endeavours
Nuances and efforts
The obligation spectrum
Meaning of standard terminology
Reasonable
Substantial
Material
Drafting techniques: the easy but not well-known stuff (Part 1)
Practical tips
Drafting techniques: the easy but not well-known stuff (Part 2)
Differences between 'shall do', 'will do', 'endeavour to do'
Understanding WCI and why you cannot draft contracts without them
Differences between warranties, undertakings and representations
Differences between warranties and indemnities
Exclusion and limitation clauses
Myths about liability clauses
Internationally accepted practice
Economic rationale for this area of law
The liability protection spectrum
Jurisdictional differences
Factors affecting liability. or not
Negotiating liability clauses: risks and responsibilities
The ACE principle
Acceptance of risk
Capping of risk
Exclusion of risk
Arguments used by each side when negotiating
Drafting a liability clause: tips, tricks and techniques
The change in law and practice since 2016
Indirect and consequential loss: the changing position since 2017
UCTA and CRA
Introduction to boilerplate
A functional methodology
Transferring contractual rights and obligations
Transferring rights
Assignment
Novation
Other transfers
An exercise: in the real world
Third-party rights
Privity
Some history
Practical examples
The new rules
Drafting issues and traps
Welded boilerplate
Interpretation
Importance
Start vs finish
Headings and titles
Usual interpretation clauses
Notice and communications
Purpose of a clause
Problematic clauses
Relevant case law
Waiver
Purpose
Effect
Clause
How does it work?
Variation
The remedies addendum
The 2018 revision
Invalidity and severance
Purpose
Invalid clauses - and consequences
Blue pencil test
Repair
Clause
Bolt-ons
Joint and several liability
Joint/several/joint and several - differences
Purpose
Clause
Bolt-ons
Force majeure
Purpose
Some history
A partisan view of risk
What is force majeure?
Effect
Procedure
Clause
The court
Payments and interest
Payment clauses
Purpose
Goods default
Clauses
Interest clauses
A clause: charging interest for late payment
Penalties and rates of interest
Force majeure and payments
The importance of waiving rights - or not
Confidentiality clauses
Doing without a confidentiality agreement
A confidentiality clause: the practice
A definition: what is confidential?
Clause outline
Sample clauses
Term and termination; entire agreement clauses; governing law, jurisdiction and dispute resolution clauses
Term and Termination
Purpose
Term
Termination
Reasons for termination
Consequences of termination
Survival
Entire agreement clauses
Purpose
Problem
A new purpose
The law
Drafting a clause
Documentary inclusion/exclusion
Governing law, jurisdiction and dispute resolution clauses
Governing law
Jurisdiction
Dispute resolution clauses
