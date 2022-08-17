One month journey to Newfoundland

Two-year-old Dawson MacLeod of Alliston doesn’t yet know the difference between PEI and Newfoundland, but he sure is proud of his toy boat which completed a voyage of over 500km to Seal Cove, Fortune Bay, Newfoundland from fishing grounds off Beach Point on July 27.

“He knows he’s the talk of the town,” said Dawson’s mother Ashtyn MacLeod. “Everyone is so cheerful about his boat’s trip.”

Dawson, whose dad is Tyler MacLeod, comes from a long line of fishers based out of Beach Point.

His great uncle George MacLeod recently made a fleet of wooden boats for Dawson and a couple of his cousins.

The youngsters had fun towing the approximately one-foot-long vessels made of a 2x4 with a wooden dowel mast, flagging tape sails and a strong rudder to cut through waves, around in puddles and on the beach.

“He just loved towing it around,” said Ms MacLeod.

It was Mr MacLeod’s idea to write Dawson’s name and home fishing grounds on his boat and launch it off to sea, curious about where it might land.

“We didn’t expect to hear anything so soon,” Ms MacLeod said adding everyone also expected it to land closer to home.

“It could have gotten picked up by a fisher, it could have landed on PEI or the farthest we expected was Cape Breton.”

Dale Mullins was out for an adventure on his side by side on Great Barachois Beach in Fortune Bay, Newfoundland, when he noticed a peculiar structure protruding from the sand. He almost left without checking it out but on a whim he decided to circle back and take a look, according to his wife Laura Mullins.

"He couldn’t wait to bring it home to show me and my daughter," Ms Mullins said.

They decided to see if they could connect with the sender via social media.

Within 12 hours her Facebook post was shared over 300 times and Ms MacLeod had confirmed it was Dawson's boat.

"We were so excited and couldn’t believe it," Ms Mullins said.

The post continues to be shared on social media. Ms Mullins and her family will display the boat in their shed, showing it off to anyone who happens by.

