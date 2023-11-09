Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag says he has told his Manchester United players the season “will turn in our favour”.

United sit bottom of the Champions League group after defeat at FC Copenhagen and are eighth in the Premier League.

Defeat to the Danish side was filled with controversy, notably for a red card shown to Marcus Rashford when the Red Devils were 2-0 up.

Rashford appeared to accidentally stand on the leg of Elias Jelert, prompting referee Donatas Rumsas to be sent to the pitchside monitor as part of a VAR review.

"I think when you freeze it, it always looks worse," Ten Hag said. "As I say, it takes them so long and they make a red card of it.

"I'm very disappointed about such decisions. I think the game is never meant to be like this.

"It has nothing to do with football. Decisions have to be made and I accept that also wrong decisions are made by some at this level.

"Three such tough decisions, you control the game and I think the game is never meant to be for that.

"This squad is resilient. "The whole season, so many decisions are against us, so many setbacks for injuries.

"Every time there is a spirit, there is a fight and we will keep going because I am sure and I said to the lads it will turn - on one moment in the season it will turn in our favour."

