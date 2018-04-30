One-minute survey: Are are you a gamer and play sports?
We want to know your relationship between the sports you watch and the video games you play, or if you play them at all. What are your favorite sports? Do you play video games or not? Please take this one-minute survey to answer the questions below.
We've detected that Javascript is not enabled. It is required for an optimal survey taking experience.
Please check your browser's settings and make sure Javascript is turned on. Learn how to enable Javascript.
Skip survey header
Birmingham CityBirmingham City