One million viewers watched LIVEMEDAID - the science-focused COVID-19 benefit - proving that despite what you may see on social media, science is alive and well!

Digital video company, Underknown brought the global science community together for a first-of-its-kind event supporting Doctors Without Borders and advocating for more scientific funding.

"It isn't a good book, a good song, a good film or a good religion that is going to get us out of this mess, it is great science." – Peter Gabriel, LIVEMEDAID

TORONTO, May 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canadian digital video company, Underknown, produced six hours of original, science-focused, content from their successful, live-streamed benefit, LIVEMEDAID, and is making a condensed version available. These shareable clips help provide answers to some of the questions that have flooded social media and go a step further to collect donations for Doctors Without Borders.

Left to right: Steve Hulford, Event Organizer and Richard Garner, Host & Producer (CNW Group/Underknown)

Thought leaders and experts who participated in LIVEMEDAID:

Dr. Jane Goodall, ethologist, conservationist and UN Messenger of Peace

Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist, cosmologist, planetary scientist and author

Dr. David Suzuki, academic and environmental activist

Wade Davis, anthropologist, ethnobotanist, author and photographer

Sarah Ives, Netflix documentary, "Pandemic"

Dr. Katharine Hayhoe, climate scientist

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious disease physician at University Health Network

Other guests: Peter Gabriel, Sophie Trudeau, Barenaked Ladies with Chris Hadfield, Metric, Earth, Wind & Fire.

"Over one million people watched LIVEMEDAID and we are just getting started," says Steve Hulford, CEO of Underknown. "There is an incredible interest in scientific content on social media, people want facts from scientists and we will distribute broadcast clips across a multitude of digital platforms and continue to accept donations for Doctors Without Borders for 90 days."

"As the number one science video channel on social media, we feel a responsibility to provide fun and engaging, scientific information from top thought leaders. We wanted to hear from doctors, researchers, and scientists, as well as big names like Goodall and Tyson. In six weeks, we brought together 150 people to create six hours of original programing as we were inspired by the incredible collaboration happening in the scientific community as they search for a cure. Most importantly, it is our hope that LIVEMEDAID sends a message that we need to fund science and we need this now more than ever," says Hulford.

Donations for Doctors Without Boarders will be accepted at LIVEMEDAID.com until July 31, 2020.

You can view the cut-down version of the show at LIVEMEDAID.com, and see clips on Facebook and Youtube. Visit the website for a full list of guests, hosts and musical performers.

About LIVEMEDAID

LIVEMEDAID is a collaborative effort by the world's largest social publishers, the science community and Underknown's What If Team in support of Doctors Without Borders.

About Underknown

Underknown makes short-form video content for digital platforms. The company is adept at telling complex stories in a fun and engaging way. Underknown's What If is the #1 Science & Tech video channel in the world.

