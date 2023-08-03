One million NHS patients to be offered fast-track heart and lung tests

Around one million people will get heart and lung tests under new NHS scheme - LWA/Getty Images Contributor

Up to one million patients will be offered fast-tracked heart and lung tests under NHS plans to clear record waiting backlogs.

GPs will be able to refer more patients directly for checks for heart disease and common lung conditions, instead of such cases having to see a specialist first.

It comes as a record 7.5 million people are on waiting lists, with more than a third of those waiting for heart tests facing a delay of four months, even after seeing a hospital consultant.

Officials said the scheme would speed up access to potentially life-saving treatment.

It follows warnings that heart deaths have surged by more than 500 a week since the pandemic, with patients missing out on crucial checks amid struggles to access care.

Figures from the Government’s Office for Health Improvement and Disparities recently revealed almost 100,000 excess deaths of patients with heart conditions since February 2020.

Under the new plans, GPs will be able to refer increasing numbers of patients with symptoms of heart and respiratory problems for checks at “one-stop shops” in local community diagnostic centres, now being rolled out across England, under a £2.3 billion investment.

The schemes will expand provision of tests for asthma, blood tests to identify people at high risk of heart failure and spirometry testing which can help diagnose lung conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Cutting numbers

GPs will also be able to send more patients for such tests in hospital, cutting the numbers who have to wait to see a hospital specialist.

Latest monthly NHS figures for May show that 36 per cent of heart patients waited at least 18 weeks for tests, after seeing a consultant. More than 12,000 such patients faced delays of more than a year – compared to just 28 patients facing such waits in the month before the first lockdown.

However, it comes amid growing dissatisfaction with the NHS, with public attitudes surveys showing satisfaction with GPs at a new low, amid concerns about access to appointments.

Dr Vin Diwakar, NHS medical director for secondary care and transformation, said: “We know how important it is to diagnose people with conditions like heart failure, COPD and asthma early, so they can get the treatment they need to manage their condition well, and to prevent more serious conditions or illness from developing.

“Our plans to enhance GP direct access will enable thousands more to get a vital diagnosis sooner, and by capitalising on the additional capacity provided by over a hundred community diagnostic centres offering a ‘one stop shop’ for tests in the community, patients can benefit from convenient triaging and testing near their homes – and importantly, avoid a hospital admission or trip to A&E.”

Officials said the schemes could help to cut covid backlogs.and ease pressures on hospitals during winter when demand is highest and respiratory illnesses are more prevalent.

Dr Diwaker said: “As ever, if people are concerned they may have symptoms of asthma or other respiratory symptoms such as persistent cough, breathlessness, wheezing then please do get checked out, particularly ahead of the winter months.”

Officials are particularly concerned about a rise in deaths among younger and middle aged people, with radical guidance earlier this year advising GPs to give statins to anyone who seeks them.

John Maingay, director of policy and influencing at the British Heart Foundation (BHF), said: “Many people are facing extremely long waits for heart care in England, and improving access to vital diagnostic tests could help more people receive a diagnosis of heart failure sooner.

“However, it’s important that there are enough NHS staff in place to deliver these tests and any treatment that patients may need in order to address the ever-growing backlog of time-critical heart care.”

Fast-track scheme

A fast-track scheme introduced for cancer last November has sped up access for almost 80,000 patients, NHS England said.

Prof Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the Royal College of GPs, said the organisation “has long been calling for better access to diagnostic tests and tools for GPs in the community”.

“GPs are highly trained to refer appropriately for specialist care and will only do so if they think it is in the best interests of their patients, but improved access to diagnostics will undoubtedly support them in this decision,” she added.

“For this initiative to be successful, it is vital that diagnostic capacity – both in terms of testing, and people to conduct and interpret tests – is sufficient, and that there is close co-ordination and clear communication between GP practices and secondary care teams.

“As we begin to think about how to ease pressures across the NHS over the coming winter months, we need to consider how to support general practice, which is working under intense workload and workforce pressures.

“GPs and our teams are already facing extraordinary pressures, delivering millions of appointments per month but with 900 fewer GPs compared to 2019, and this will only be exacerbated over the winter.”