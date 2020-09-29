One million lives lost: How have key nations fared during the coronavirus pandemic?

The coronavirus has now claimed one million lives, but as the crisis developed, countries’ paths have greatly diverged.

Many countries worldwide imposed lockdowns, curfews and other previously unthinkable curbs on personal freedoms.

Although on the surface the measures taken may have appeared broadly similar, minor tweaks and delays have proven to be the potential difference between tens of thousands of infections.

Here we take a snapshot look at how key nations across the world have dealt with the pandemic so far, and the impact this has had upon the lives and health of their populaces.

China

4,739 deaths and 90,493 cases reported

Population: 1.39 billion

First reported cases to WHO: 31 December

Wuhan placed on lockdown: 23 January

Borders closed: 28 March

Known cases at point of lockdown (Hubei province): 375

International travel reopened: 3 September (to eight countries, w/ quarantine)

Daily testing capacity by August: 4.84 million

Death toll surpassed 1,000: 10 February

When the first cases of an unknown respiratory disease first emerged, centring around a wet market in Wuhan, authorities were keen to be seen acting swiftly in the wake of the 2003 Sars epidemic.

The nation took a firm grip of the outbreak, closing regional borders and imposing strictly enforced lockdowns with propriety as the virus spread to each of the nation’s 29 provinces. But concerns over transparency grew, with several doctors harshly silenced and officials reluctant to acknowledge human-to-human transmission.

China closed its borders to international travellers in March, and still remains closed off to the vast majority of countries, with travellers from the handful of permitted nations required to quarantine for a fortnight upon arrival.

By March, it reported its first day with no new domestic cases, and has since aggressively contact-traced outbreaks typically linked to neighbouring countries. By early April, Wuhan had emerged from three months of lockdown.

Five months on, the country is now viewed as something of a success story, albeit a largely inimitable one, with active infections currently numbering in their hundreds and authorities quick to react to new outbreaks.

Italy

35,851 deaths and 311,364 cases reported

Population: 60 million

First case reported: 31 January

Entered lockdown: 10 March

Closed borders: 9 July, to certain countries

Known cases at point of lockdown: 10,149

Made face masks mandatory in certain settings: 5 April (Lombardy)

Days without a new case since first peak: 0

Days from first case to 1,000 deaths: 41

Most recent daily testing per 1,000 people*: 0.93

Jobs lost between February and June: 600,000*

Rise in unemployment rate (March to April)*: -1.2%

The first country to be severely hit by the pandemic in Europe, Italy identified its first two cases in late January, immediately closing air traffic to and from China. However waste water studies and reports of additional flu-type deaths in late 2019 suggest the virus may have reached the country earlier.

By 21 February, several regions in Lombardy were placed under strict quarantine rules, and on 8 March, authorities decided to place the country’s entire north under lockdown - a decision previously considered unthinkable in western society, followed by a full national lockdown two days later.

While the virus’s peak in Italy was as grim as anywhere in the world, with devastating scenes of overflowing hospital wards, it returned to something resembling normality in the summer, reopening international travel without quarantine restrictions to many European nations.

Despite developing one of the highest testing capacities in Europe, recent data suggests Italy is nevertheless bracing for a possible second spike of infections this winter.

New Zealand

25 deaths and 1,833 cases reported

Population: 4.8 million

First case reported: 28 February

Entered lockdown: 25 March

Closed borders: 19 March

Known cases at point of lockdown: 205

Longest consecutive days without a new case since first peak: 102

Face masks made mandatory in certain settings: 30 August

Most recent daily testing per 1,000 people: 1.19

Unemployment rate change in second quarter*: -0.2%

Having emerged miraculously unscathed from the pandemic, New Zealand has developed a reputation for extreme and effective vigilance.

Premier Jacinda Ardern has won plaudits for her swift and decisive reaction to the crisis, closing international borders without delay and placing the nation under lockdown in March, operating a strict quarantining system for international arrivals thereafter.

While the country plunged into its worst recession in decades, the prioritisation of health and virus elimination appears set to pay dividends in the future.

By August, the country had gone 102 days without a new case. But a second resurgence in New Zealand’s winter months saw some restrictions reimposed.

Last week, Ms Ardern celebrated the nation’s collective efforts in getting the virus back under control, lifting restrictions save for in Auckland.

Sweden

5,880 deaths and 90,923 cases reported

Population: 10 million

First case reported: 31 January

Entered lockdown: N/A

Closed borders: 17 March (countries outside EEA)

Consecutive days without a new case since first peak: 0

Face masks made mandatory in certain settings: N/A

Days from first case to 1,000 deaths: 74

Most recent daily testing per 1,000 people: 1.1

Unemployment rate change in second quarter*: +2.1%

As most nations around the world appeared to follow a familiar template in dealing with the virus at its outset, particularly in Europe, Sweden stood more or less alone.

While the country’s chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell would later reject the “herd immunity strategy" label pinned to his lapel by scientists, officials had believed that 40 per cent of Stockholm’s residents would be infected by May. Despite meagre state intervention, one study suggested this figure reached 17 per cent in April.

