One million Brits get Covid vaccine first dose as NHS chief warns UK is in for ‘very difficult new year’
More than one million Britons have now received their first coronavirus vaccination, but the UK is in for a “very difficult new year”, health chiefs have warned.
England’s chief medical officer (CMO) Chris Whitty said vaccine shortages would be a problem for months, as GPs expressed concern at the Government’s new approach to mass innoculation.
Professor Whitty and his counterparts from across the devolved nations said struggles to get hold of supplies would pose challenges in getting more people vaccinated, as he defended a shift towards prioritising first doses.
In a joint statement, he and the CMOs of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said the public would “understand” and “thank” them for a plan to give first jabs as a priority, delaying the follow up vaccination for others.
Meanwhile, NHS Providers deputy chief executive Saffron Cordery said pressure on hospitals was “intensifying” and warned: “We are in for a very difficult new year.”
The UK saw a new daily record high in Covid-19 cases on New Year’s Eve, with 55,892 infections confirmed overnight, along with a further 964 deaths.
The deployment of the newly approved Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine will begin on Monday, almost a month after the roll out of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, but second doses of both jabs will now take place within 12 weeks rather than 21 days as initially planned.
In response to criticism from GP leaders about the change of plan, the joint statement said while it was “difficult” to reschedule second jabs, it was better to offer more people the “substantial protection” given by the first dose within two to three weeks, as the UK waits for more vaccine stocks to become available.
It comes as GPs are being offered £10 for every care home resident they vaccinate in a drive by NHS England to reach the majority of those deemed top priority by the end of January.
A total of 44 million people, or 78 per cent of the population of England, are now living under the toughest Tier 4 measures and it emerged on Thursday that scientists advising the Government said in a meeting on December 22 it was “highly unlikely” measures comparable to the November circuit break lockdown would bring the R rate below 1.
Members of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) blamed the new, more virulent strain of the virus, adding: “R would be lower with schools closed, with closure of secondary schools likely to have a greater effect than closure of primary schools.”
Universities are being asked to reduce the number of students returning to campus from the beginning of the new term while those who do return should be offered two rapid coronavirus tests.
Figures published on New Year’s Eve show just less than a third of acute trusts have more Covid-19 patients than at any point since the pandemic began, with union leaders warning about staff burnout, soaring sickness levels and “intolerable” pressures.
The situation is dire in Northern Ireland, where bed occupancy in the health service is now at 100 per cent with ambulance crews braced for long delays.
Just six beds were empty in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday night, according to official figures.
In Wales, critical care was in a “precarious” position, Health Minister Vaughan Gething said.
All of mainland Scotland and Skye remained under the highest curbs as 2021 began.
Police forces and public health officials across the UK pleaded with people to celebrate the new year with their own household.
Professor Hugh Montgomery, an intensive care doctor at the Whittington Hospital, said people who mixed unnecessarily would have “blood on their hands”.
He told BBC Radio Five Live: “They won’t know they’ve killed people but they have.”
