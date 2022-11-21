One Mercurius Capital Investment Limited (Catalist:5RF) insider upped their stake by 2.6% in the previous year

Looking at Mercurius Capital Investment Limited's (Catalist:5RF ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Mercurius Capital Investment Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Wei Lu Chang for S$604k worth of shares, at about S$0.071 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of S$0.038. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Wei Lu Chang was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Wei Lu Chang purchased 22.68m shares over the year. The average price per share was S$0.069. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Mercurius Capital Investment insiders own 46% of the company, currently worth about S$24m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mercurius Capital Investment Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Mercurius Capital Investment insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Mercurius Capital Investment (3 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

