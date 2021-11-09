One Of The Men On Trial For Killing Ahmaud Arbery Changed His Story Within Hours

Since Ahmaud Arbery was killed in Georgia early last year, the men who chased down the 25-year-old Black man and fatally shot him have maintained they did so because they believed Arbery had previously burglarized homes in the area.

But one of the men changed his story on the day of the killing, according to body camera footage aired in Glynn County Court on Tuesday afternoon, as three men stand trial for Arbery’s murder.

In the courtroom on Tuesday, Jeff Brandeberry, a Glynn County police officer who responded to the scene, read from a transcript of his body camera footage that day.

Defendant Gregory McMichael, who had watched from the bed of a pickup truck as his son Travis McMichael killed Arbery with a shotgun, initially told Brandeberry that “[Arbery] makes frequent trips to the neighborhood and gets caught on video cameras every third or fourth night breaking into places, and no one’s been able to catch him.”

But hours later, Gregory McMichael told a detective that he believed Arbery had only targeted a single home under construction that had no doors or windows.

The discrepancy is important because the McMichaels are claiming self-defense, citing a Georgia law that, at the time, allowed citizens to detain people they suspected of criminality. The law was repealed in the wake of Arbery’s killing.

But Tuesday’s testimony calls the McMichaels’ fundamental assessment of the threat they say Arbery posed into question, particularly since Gregory McMichael seemed unsure of the details of the alleged break-ins. The men also never invoked a citizen’s arrest claim at the scene, according to testimony on Monday.

Following the shooting, Gregory McMichael told Brandeberry that he did not want to take any risks with Arbery, according to the body camera transcript, and that he had run quickly to get his .357 magnum gun. The defendant did not know if Arbery was armed or not at the time, he told Brandeberry during the interview.

But that did not stop him.

“I haul ass to my bedroom to get my .357 magnum,” Brandeberry quoted Gregory McMichael saying as Arbery’s body lay nearby. “Don’t know if the guy is armed because the other night the guy stuck his hands down his pants. I don’t take any chances.”

Gregory McMichael also told Brandeberry he would have shot Arbery had his son not done it. “I would be perfectly honest with you, if I could have got a shot at the guy [Arbery], I would have shot him myself.”

Brandeberry testified that police never told Gregory McMichael to sit in a law enforcement car nor on the curb, and did not take him away from the scene. The defendant also made calls while at the crime scene from his cell phone, according to the testimony.

The McMichaels are on trial alongside William Bryan, who filmed Arbery’s killing. They face charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, plus federal hate crime charges and a count each of kidnapping.

Arbery’s death sparked national outrage and mass protests against police violence.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

