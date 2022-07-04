One MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider upped their stake by 42% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in MediaAlpha, Inc.'s (NYSE:MAX ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

MediaAlpha Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CFO & Treasurer Patrick Thompson bought US$110k worth of shares at a price of US$11.03 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$10.34 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Patrick Thompson was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Patrick Thompson bought a total of 35.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$10.12. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of MediaAlpha

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. MediaAlpha insiders own about US$24m worth of shares. That equates to 3.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MediaAlpha Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest MediaAlpha insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for MediaAlpha (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

