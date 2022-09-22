One man's plea deal may shed light on Brett Favre's possible ties to a $70 million Mississippi welfare scam

Charles Robinson
·NFL columnist
·3 min read

In a development that could impact NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, a key figure in an unfolding Mississippi welfare misappropriation scandal has entered into a plea deal with state and federal prosecutors on Thursday.

In a deal announced by the U.S. Department of Justice, John Davis, who was the former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, entered a guilty plea on Thursday for his role in a scheme that misdirected more than $70 million in welfare funds earmarked to support the state’s neediest residents. In exchange for the plea, Davis is now expected to cooperate with investigators who are seeking additional indictments in the scam.

The cooperation of Davis is believed to be key for state and federal prosecutors, who are seeking information on other individuals involved in the various stages of misdirecting funds. Those under investigation include multiple unnamed (for now) co-conspirators with Davis. Favre has come under media scrutiny for nearly $8.1 million in welfare funds that were allegedly doled out to entities tied to the former NFL star. Of that sum, $1.1 million went to Favre directly for public speaking appearances that he allegedly didn’t make, along with $5 million to the construction of a volleyball building at Favre’s alma mater, Southern Mississippi, and another $2 million to a pharmaceutical startup that Favre has been tied to as an investor.

Former NFL great Brett Favre is under scrutiny for his alleged connection to a multi-million dollar welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Favre has repaid the $1.1 million for the uncompleted speaking engagements — although not the accrued interest sought by prosecutors — and his lawyer has denied the former NFL quarterback knew welfare funds were being tapped for any of his endeavors. With his plea agreement, Davis could now answer any questions for prosecutors about Favre’s level of knowledge or influence, as well as shed light on any meetings regarding the funds that went to entities tied to the former NFL star.

According to the announcement by the U.S. Department of Justice, Davis directed his office to provide “federal funds to two nonprofit organizations and then directed the two organizations to fraudulently award contracts to various entities and individuals for social services that were never provided.”

As part of his plea, Davis is expected to reveal how that alleged fraud was established and the precise individuals who benefitted. Such cooperation is considered a massive coup for state and federal prosecutors, who charged him as a central facilitator in the misappropriation scam. Davis had been indicted on two dozen charges for his role in the misappropriations and would have faced a potential of nearly 50 years in prison had he been convicted on all counts. Instead, with his cooperation and plea agreement to a handful of charges, he’s expected to face only a fraction of that time behind bars in exchange for cooperation that could implicate other figures for their crimes.

Davis’ guilty plea is now the second major agreement reached in the case by prosecutors, following nonprofit manager Nancy New, who was indicted and in April pled guilty to 13 felonies related to the investigation. New was accused of fronting a nonprofit that was utilized as a pipeline to move welfare funds to various projects in an enterprise that state and government authorities historically describe as a “welfare for the well-connected” plot.

Aside from Favre, prosecutors are also investigating former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant. Published reports by Mississippi Today detailed alleged texts linking Bryant, Davis, New and Favre to funds that were sought for the volleyball building project at Southern Miss. Among those materials, Bryant allegedly directed Favre in how to write a funding proposal that would be approved by the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Bryant has denied any recollection of using welfare funds for inappropriate projects.

