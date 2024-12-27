One Manchester City defender did all he could against Everton

Nathan Ake played 85 minutes for Manchester City during their 1-all draw with Everton yesterday. The Dutch international was superb and made several crucial interventions throughout the game. By the time he was substituted, Ake had done all he physically could have for his team. He left no stone unturned in his performance as he looked to help his team pick up three points at the Etihad. But it wasn’t to be for Pep Guardiola’s side, but Ake’s effort and performance were superb yesterday.

Ake started his first game back from injury yesterday. Manchester City’s defensive stocks have been ravaged by injury this season. The Dutch international showed everything that Manchester City had been lacking in his absence. He was calm in possession. Ake also made several crucial challenges throughout yesterday’s match. His recovery pace was on display and that is a positive sign for Manchester City going forward. They need Ake fit and at his best. The signs yesterday were positive from Ake. By the time he was substituted, he had done all he could to aid his team’s cause.

Speaking after yesterday’s match Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Nathan Ake. He thanked the Dutch international for his effort to get back so quickly from another hamstring injury. Speaking after the game Guardiola said: “Nathan made an incredible effort. Thank you so much for the effort he has done. He needs a little more but for the circumstances we have, he made an effort. I said when you feel fatigue, let us know.”

Nathan Ake’s performance yesterday may get lost in the reaction to another game where Manchester City have dropped points. But it was a superb performance from a player who was clearly not 100% fit. The hope is now that Ake can build his way to full fitness and use yesterday’s performance as the standard he will play at for the rest of the season.