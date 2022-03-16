One man stabbed, another arrested after fight at a Valley parking lot, police say

A man was stabbed at a Walmart parking lot in Madera on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The stabbing happened at 1:30 p.m., in the 1900 block on West Cleveland Avenue after an altercation, Lt. Josiah Arnold said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Arnold said a suspect was arrested a short distance from the crime scene, but the person’s identity was not immediately available.

“I don’t believe these two people knew each other,” Arnold said. “I think it was a matter of something spilled there. They ran into each other, not physically, but they ran into each other in the parking lot, starting ... a verbal argument that escalated.”