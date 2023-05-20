One man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a KC apartment complex Saturday

One man has been shot and killed in a southeast Kansas City apartment complex parking lot Saturday afternoon, according to police.

At 12:45 p.m., officers responded to calls of a disturbance in the 8600 block of Drury Avenue, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the department.

Residents of the complex heard gunshots fired in the parking lot and rushed outside around 1 p.m. to assist a man, who had been injured in the gunfire.

One resident performed CPR on the victim until police arrived.

Officers discovered the man suffering from gunshot wounds and emergency medical services took over providing CPR.

The victim was declared dead shortly after.

As of 3 p.m. the entire parking lot was closed off to the public, including residents.

“We know this is an inconvenience to people trying to go about their Saturday, however there is family of this victim... and their Saturday is going to be shattered,” Drake said.

Family members arrived at the scene visibly distraught and weeping a few meters away from the crime scene. One man rushed behind the caution tape, begging police for a chance to see the victim, who he referred to as his cousin.

They declined to comment at this time.

Multiple residents, who did not want to reveal their names for fear of retaliation, said there was a video of the shooting circulating online. They also expressed shock and frustration over the incident. At least five people said they had felt safe living in the apartment complex until today.

The parking lot is expected to remain closed for at least three hours, according to Drake.

Officers canvassed the area for witnesses and collected evidence. A suspect has yet to be identified or brought into custody, said Drake.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or anonymously through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for tips leading to an arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.