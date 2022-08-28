One man in hospital after shooting in Surrey Saturday night

SURREY, B.C. — One man is in hospital with serious injuries following a late night shooting in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey RCMP were called to 19th Avenue near 20 Avenue and 168 Street at about 11 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired.

The victim was found shortly after officers arrived.

Police say the investigation is still in the early stages, but preliminary information suggests the shooting is an isolated incident.

Officers say the parties involved knew each other.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2022.

The Canadian Press