One man found dead in Spring Valley Park on Saturday night, Kansas City police say

One man was found dead in Spring Valley Park and Plaza on Saturday night, Kansas City police said.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired at around 6:45 p.m. near 28th Street and Brooklyn Ave. When they arrived, they found a man, who had been shot, on the ground in the park lining the area.

“There was some sort of altercation leading up to the sound of shots,” said Captain Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and no suspects have been identified, she said.

At about 7:36 p.m. four people who were sitting in a white Sedan near the crime scene were asked to step out of the vehicle by officers.

They were instructed to sit on the sidewalk.

About ten minutes later, police expanded the crime scene 15 yards north toward 27th Street, sectioning off the Sedan with caution tape.

Shortly after, police started searching the ground near the park with flashlights.

Foreman said officers were performing a car check, meaning the car was stopped for further information, but she is unaware whether it is related to the homicide investigation.