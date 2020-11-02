How one man escaped the Holocaust and saved his family by performing as a clown

As a child, Ralph Horowitz’s grandfather often lulled him to sleep with bedtime stories about the brave clowns who escaped the big, bad Nazis.

It was only years later that Horowitz realised his grandfather Michael, known as Kubush, was talking about his own past. A Polish circus entertainer for the famous Staniewski Brothers, he had dodged the concentration camps by performing for the Nazis, before fleeing to the Soviet Union, Africa and eventually Australia. There, he joined the cast of the popular Tarax Show on GTV-9 under the stage name “Sloppo the Clown”.

“They never spoke about what happened,” says Ralph’s wife, the Australian author and journalist Sue Smethurst, whose book about her grandparents-in-law’s journey, The Freedom Circus, is out now. “Nanna told me: no good comes from looking back.”

Related: Helen Garner: ‘Is there hope for women and men?’

The Freedom Circus tracks the escape of Kubush, his wife Mindla and their young son Gad from Nazi-occupied Poland. Fleeing Warsaw separately, Mindla was incarcerated in a Soviet prison while Gad was sent to a Soviet orphanage, before both were rescued and reunited by Kubush with the help of his circus partner Faivel – “a chain-smoking dwarf who can swear in four different languages”.

Smethurst never got the chance to meet Kubush, who died before she married Ralph. But she did extensive interviews with Mindla leading up to her death in 2015 at the age of 96. For decades, the family consensus had been to avoid the war years in case they were too traumatic for Mindla. Smethurst insisted – for the sake of her own two teenage children – they must at least try to record her story.

“It was very gentle steps with her: I went to visit and took in this little tin of black-and-white photos to see if she could tell me who they were,” she recalls. It became apparent that Mindla – who was living out her final years surrounded by other Holocaust survivors in a Jewish nursing home in Melbourne – was confused, rather than upset, by the questions.

“Why are you even interested in this?” she asked Smethurst. “I said: ‘Nanna, it’s for the family and your story is amazing.’ And she literally pointed a finger around the table and said: ‘What about her and her and her? Their stories are amazing too.’”

Mindla did talk, however, soothed in part by Smethurst’s gifts of bright pink, purple and orange nail polish.

“She was a very proud woman: her hair was done, her lipstick was on, she’d painted her eyebrows on, she was always immaculately done,” says Smethurst. Mindla’s focus on appearance – as well as pride in her home; the furniture in the “good room” was covered with plastic – was in stark contrast to her years spent in the Soviet jail, where she wasn’t even allowed a rag to mop up her own period and the only toilet was a bucket in the corner of the room overflowing with women’s faeces.

“There’s an obvious stripping of dignity,” says Smethurst. “She was never going to live like that ever, ever again.”

Related: The Living Sea of Waking Dreams by Richard Flanagan review – a wrenching response to a devastated world

Although based on meticulous research, including interviews, newspaper articles and a trip to Poland to retrace Mindla and Kubush’s footsteps, The Freedom Circus is relayed like a novel, in the third person, with Smethurst closely following their actions and thoughts. “What would [Mindla] be thinking here? What would she be seeing here?” she remembers asking herself. “I tried to do everything through the lens of her eyes.”

This technique has its limitations: without the liberty of true novelistic freedom – both the ability to play with the facts and with her characters – profound moments, such as when Mindla sees Kubush for the first time again outside the prison gates, become clichéd. Other facts are blurred and rely heavily on platitudes, as Smethurst imagines what her characters were thinking at a particular moment or dreaming on a particular night.

Some of Smethurst’s most jaw-dropping discoveries are also sidelined.

In Melbourne, Mindla thought that only her sister Jadzia, who joined her in the city, had survived. Her father Shmuel and sisters Sonia, Shara and Minya died at Treblinka; her other two brothers, Yakov and Menachem, were also murdered – or so she believed.

Story continues